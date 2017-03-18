The thank-you note, an American Standard

Even at age 60, once in awhile something comes along that I haven’t seen before, and it makes me smile. Like the thank-you note my wife received earlier this week.

Let me explain.

A week ago today, we hosted my wife’s friend and her husband, who had requested an emergency overnight stay here after their previous arrangements fell through. I’ll admit there was a bit of hustle and bustle with the sudden house cleaning and grocery shopping, but we have plenty of space in this big old house, and were happy to accommodate.

Their stay came off without a hitch, and we enjoyed the company.

Something we’ve noticed over the years is that many among the younger generation seem to lack basic social skills, like thanking people who have given them a gift, or gone out of their way to offer an assist. But since our guests were old like us, we were not surprised when my wife received a nice e-mail of thanks.

The content, however, was a bit of a head-scratcher.

Of all things, our guests were most impressed with our upstairs toilet which, for the record, is an American Standard brand with the elongated bowl.

After returning to their home in a state far west from here, the note says that the elderly gentleman was so enamored of our shitter that he went out and bought a duplicate model and had it installed.

What can I say other than we are flushed with pride!

