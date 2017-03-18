The thank-you note, an American Standard

Even at age 60, once in awhile something comes along that I haven’t seen before, and it makes me smile. Like the thank-you note my wife received earlier this week.
Let me explain.
A week ago today, we hosted my wife’s friend and her husband, who had requested an emergency overnight stay here after their previous arrangements fell through. I’ll admit there was a bit of hustle and bustle with the sudden house cleaning and grocery shopping, but we have plenty of space in this big old house, and were happy to accommodate.
Their stay came off without a hitch, and we enjoyed the company.
Something we’ve noticed over the years is that many among the younger generation seem to lack basic social skills, like thanking people who have given them a gift, or gone out of their way to offer an assist. But since our guests were old like us, we were not surprised when my wife received a nice e-mail of thanks.
The content, however, was a bit of a head-scratcher.
Of all things, our guests were most impressed with our upstairs toilet which, for the record, is an American Standard brand with the elongated bowl.
After returning to their home in a state far west from here, the note says that the elderly gentleman was so enamored of our shitter that he went out and bought a duplicate model and had it installed.
What can I say other than we are flushed with pride!
I have a theory that non elongated bowls are all designed by clueless women.
Actually I never liked them that much because of the possibility that you can beach a whale.
I’d rather not accidentally touch the seat/bowl with my privates.
That last sentence is awesome! Those elongated toilets are nice. I was going to put one into my newly renovated bathroom, but the room was too small to accommodate it so we had to get one with the regular round bowl.
Thank you! I’m happy to move the conversation forward on the benefits and drawbacks to the elongated bowl!
I prefer the elongated version, too, and we have one — an American Standard — in our hall/guest bath. But the WC in the back bedroom en suite bath has a round-bowl toilet so as to accommodate a small bookcase. We’re planning a major remodel back there soon, though, and I’d like to get our handyman to install a recessed bookcase. If that frees up enough floor space, I’ll have a larger model toilet put in.
Either way, I’m glad to know you keep plenty of reading material on hand.
I don’t know if there’s a room in this house that doesn’t have at least one bookshelf or bookcase. The dining room walls are floor-to-ceiling bookcases on all but one wall, and that’s mostly taken up with a 16-square-foot abstract that Kathy painted back in art school.
Just make sure the bathroom shelf has room for at least one can of Glade.
We’re a Febreze family.
Close enough
I was paging through one of my wife’s back copies of HGTV Magazine yesterday and saw that American Standard now has a self-cleaning model, and it comes in both bowl shapes.
Something to yearn for in a future remodel!
Wow. I guess imitation IS the highest form of flattery. 🙂
As far as I’m aware, no American standard here. But I’ll start lurking in toilet stalls and will update ;P
